SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 246,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 110,812 shares.The stock last traded at $40.39 and had previously closed at $40.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

