SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 376,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 144,965 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $27.87.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

