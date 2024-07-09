Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 81,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 46,291 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $519.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.42). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

