Softcat (LON:SCT) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,490 ($19.09) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,950 ($24.98).

SCT has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.16).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,637 ($20.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,924.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($23.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,699.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,558.85.

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.28), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($709,683.62). 37.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

