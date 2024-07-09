SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.2 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.55 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,944. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on SGH

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.