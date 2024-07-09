SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.2 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.55 EPS.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,443. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

