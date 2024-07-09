SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.60

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 61051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYW. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.