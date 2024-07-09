SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $115.09

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.09 and last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 113188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 189,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

