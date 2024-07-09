Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

