SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) were down 16.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 324,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 108,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 2.26.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at SilverSun Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Meller sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $989,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 11,500.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

