Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.14 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $236.61 million and $3.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,234.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.24 or 0.00585739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00113921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00270579 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00038955 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064603 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,758,805,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,729,887,695 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

