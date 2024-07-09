Shelly Pinto Sells 1,823 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CAO Shelly Pinto sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $10,026.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shelly Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Shelly Pinto sold 1,373 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $7,990.86.

ALXO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 587,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,282. The stock has a market cap of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

