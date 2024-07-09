Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Up 3%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.91 and last traded at $91.91. 2,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEZL shares. B. Riley began coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.

Sezzle Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $544.04 million and a PE ratio of 41.87.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $113,719.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,238,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,458 shares of company stock worth $5,958,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

