ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109,295 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.17% of ServiceNow worth $1,838,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $40.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $766.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $733.69 and a 200-day moving average of $745.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

