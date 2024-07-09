Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Andrew Warden Sells 4,154 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $56,868.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,429.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

Semrush stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 359,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,108. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Semrush by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

