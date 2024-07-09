Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

