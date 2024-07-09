ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $1,453,285.47 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

About ScanSource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

