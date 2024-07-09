Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

