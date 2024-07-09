SALT (SALT) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.77 million and $5,690.89 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009196 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.41 or 1.00072062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068344 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02342455 USD and is up 24.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,739.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

