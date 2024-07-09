Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 744,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,389. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

