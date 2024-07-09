Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

IWB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.37. 427,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.90 and its 200 day moving average is $280.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

