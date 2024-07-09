Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 710 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2,840.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Read Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

HIG traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.