Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVOV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.19. 13,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,305. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $842.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.