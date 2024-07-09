Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,401. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

