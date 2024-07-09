Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,027,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,997,000 after buying an additional 356,410 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $223.77. 226,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.74 and its 200 day moving average is $193.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $224.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

