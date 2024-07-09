Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,108,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,500,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

