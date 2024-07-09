Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,087.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. 7,991,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,328,845. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

