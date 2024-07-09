Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.02. 1,067,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

