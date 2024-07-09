Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 2,125.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 319,360 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 168,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 119,006 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 64,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000.

Shares of KXI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

