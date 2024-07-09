Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.93. 1,893,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

