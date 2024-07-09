Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.66

Shares of Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.
About Ryman Healthcare
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
