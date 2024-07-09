Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.30

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$150.30 and last traded at C$150.11, with a volume of 659127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$143.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,243.81. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

