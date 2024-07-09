Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $18.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 178,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,884. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 80,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

