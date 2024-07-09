Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $99.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOKF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

BOK Financial stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,961. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

