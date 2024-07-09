Reviewing Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and Professional Diversity Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nextdoor and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.19% -23.84% -20.36% Professional Diversity Network -54.12% -186.84% -65.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.77 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -7.42 Professional Diversity Network $7.47 million 0.76 -$4.31 million ($0.38) -1.28

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional Diversity Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 13.04, indicating that its share price is 1,204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.