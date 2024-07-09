Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 393,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 782,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $965.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

