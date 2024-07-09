RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 17.4%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 106,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 86,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

