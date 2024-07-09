Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 2.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 1,887,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,175,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,229,861 shares in the company, valued at $55,380,735.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,435. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinnevik AB publ increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $248,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.