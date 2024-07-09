Record plc (LON:REC) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.05

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Record stock opened at GBX 69.53 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,360.00 and a beta of 1.09. Record has a 52 week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.80 ($1.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In other Record news, insider David John Morrison purchased 395,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £249,165 ($319,155.89). 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

