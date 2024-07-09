Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on July 31st

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

LON:RLE opened at GBX 36.84 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.42. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 27.01 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Bassi purchased 107,165 shares of Real Estate Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £38,579.40 ($49,416.42). In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Paul Bassi bought 107,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £38,579.40 ($49,416.42). Also, insider Marcus Daly bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($118,483.41). Insiders own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

