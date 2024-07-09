Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Radware alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDWR

Radware Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 169,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,473. The company has a market capitalization of $841.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.98. Radware has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.