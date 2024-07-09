Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.1 %

DGX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.94. 642,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,510. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.