QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jagdeep Singh Sells 79,006 Shares

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,130,542.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $570,850.56.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50.
  • On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00.

QS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,048,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in QuantumScape by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.



QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

