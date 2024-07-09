Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $162.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th.

QLYS stock opened at $141.67 on Thursday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $123.67 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,165 shares of company stock worth $3,925,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

