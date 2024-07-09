QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.89. 6,911,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $232.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.