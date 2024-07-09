Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $69.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

PSTG stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,759 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

