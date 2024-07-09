Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 127.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 313.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.43. 466,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.63. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

