ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Up 1.7%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 7,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 3,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $941.35 million during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 15.02%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.