Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.