ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading 8.1% Higher

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.39. 152,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 778,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ProKidney Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $573.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,617,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $70,331.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,617,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $54,735,339.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,735,339.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,817 shares of company stock valued at $302,216. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

